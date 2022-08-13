Advertise With Us
Exhibitors line up for Sarasota’s own Comic-Con

Cosplayer at SarasotaCon 2022(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Fans of comics, gaming, animation and pop culture are gathering on the Suncoast to celebrate SarasotaCon. The Convention is Sarasota’s comic con which celebrates entertainment in all mediums and genres for fans and newcomers alike.

Over 80 exhibitors have traveled to the city including comic book legend Sam De La Rossa and the professional wrestling stars, The Killer Bees in addition to art vendors, cosplayers, panels, and even famous cars from television and movies.

Carmine Desanto, a promoter for the event stated, “A lot of people are looking back to their childhood dreams and looking for the childhood collectibles that they collected as kids. What they’re looking for here is important because there aren’t many pop culture events here in Sarasota”.

The event was held at Carlisle Inn in Sarasota on August 13.

