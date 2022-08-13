Advertise With Us
Heat advice for Suncoast football players

Student athletes use of hydration as part of their game plan
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 11:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Summer break is over and Fall sports have started yet again for high schoolers across the Suncoast. Booker High School in Sarasota urges football players to stay safe from the sun.

Coach Ronnie Littles from Booker High School has made heat safety a priority this season.

“I think it’s a great tool, we call it a water boy. It has about ten spigots in it and it just allows the kids to come over and to get a quick shot, spray it over their face, spray it over the back of their neck, drink it and just keep it moving” Littles stated in regard to keeping cool.

Another Suncoast local, Doctor Lisa Merritt, has her own methods for staying hydrated.

“You can also hydrate through the snacks. I love watermelon, watermelon is so complete because it has potassium and electrolytes in it. The same thing with grapes, same thing with oranges, tangerines, nectarines”. Dr. Merritt continued to state, “Fruits that have a lot of water in them are another way to get hydration in as well as nourishment, vitamins, antioxidants, and a safe amount of that kind of carbohydrate that you need to give that kind of energy”.

