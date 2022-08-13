Advertise With Us
Day of dialogue gives Suncoast residents platform to share experience and perspectives

DAY OF DIALOGUE ON THE SUNCOAST
By James Hill
Published: Aug. 13, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Local Suncoast residents filed into a meeting room at the Bradenton Area Convention Center in Palmetto for the Day of Dialogue.

This event gives people an opportunity to look at the past, present, and future of Black men on the Suncoast, and across our great nation. Melanie Thomas is the founder of Greatness Beyond Measure. She says this meeting of minds is very important for people here on the Suncoast.

“It’s always a beautiful thing when you can bring so many incredible minds, incredible hearts, incredible spirits all together for a purpose. A purpose helping to elevate our young people. Helping to take them to the next level by saying something that might spark or ignite that desire to be better.

Greatness Beyond Measure has given away free backpacks filled with school supplies in Sarasota and Manatee Counties recently and provided local children with free haircuts for school. The Day of Dialogue 2022 is their latest effort to bring people together from all backgrounds to talk out the experience of Black Men as we move forward as a society in peace and harmony.

