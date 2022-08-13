The City of North Port hosts a hurricane expo

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The hurricane expo was open to all community members with half being new residents and the other half having already lived in the city. Sarasota County Emergency Management, North Port Emergency Management, and the National Weather Service all gave presentations at the event to help get community members prepared.

“One of our biggest concerns is a lot of the time, new families come from out-of-state and they don’t understand or are not aware of, all of the hazards that come along with hurricane season,” said Michael Ryan, the emergency manager for the City of North Port.

According to Sarasota County Emergency Management, the peak of hurricane season starts at the end of August through September. Residents living in the area need to know their flood zones and evacuation routes, said Ryan. Additionally, all community members need to have a plan in the event of a hurricane that involves a communication strategy to keep friends and family informed Ryan stated.

The summer did not experience as much activity as in previous years making it more difficult for new families moving to North Port to understand the dangers of hurricanes, said Ryan. According to Ryan, a serious consequence of that becomes over-estimation and under-estimation of capabilities.

“A lot of times they don’t really understand what a hurricane is and they’ve never experienced it so, what they have a tendency to do is underestimate the power of the hurricane itself,” said Ryan. “Or over-estimate their own capability and capacity to deal with it and get themselves putting themselves in bad situations.”

The City of North Port Police Department and Florida Power and Light were also at the event handing out free supplies and hurricane preparedness information.

