Suncoast Humane Society hosts foam party for pups

ENGLEWOOD, Fla. (WWSB) - What a refreshing way to cool off in this heat!

The Suncoast Humane Society launched its very first Foam Party Thursday afternoon. Staff and volunteers of the community spent so much time and preparation to make the event special for the shelter dogs.

“Shelters can be rough for all the pets here. Days like today remind us how important joy is and how sometimes it is as simple as some bubbles and silliness,” said Marueen O’Nell, CEO of Suncoast Humane Society, "

Pups darted through a huge backyard overflowing with cool, refreshing bubbles. It was a day filled with plenty of enrichment activities.

From snuffle mats to tunnels, the entire pooch playground was quite a hit with the pups and the volunteers. The animals cooled off in dog pools with some thirst-quenching treats.

To learn about the various ways to get involved and foster pets in need, visit www.human.org or call 941-474-7884.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.