Suncoast events for the weekend of August 13 - 14

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While school is back in session this week families can still enjoy some fun events happening on the Suncoast

Here are some local events happening on August 13 - 14.

Sarasotacon, the first ever comic convention to hit Sarasota, kicks off Saturday, August 13 at the Carlisle inn and Conference Center. From 10am to 5pm fans will get a chance to meet famous comic book artists, wrestlers, compete in cosplay competitions and shop collectible merchandise.

Kids under 11 get in free and general tickets can be purchased online or at the door. For more information head to http://www.thesarasotacon.com/.

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is hosting their Gentle Yoga with Manatees on Sunday August 14 at 10a.m. Adults can take in views of manatees being cared for in the parker manatee rehabilitation habitat while working on their downward dog and flexibility. The class is b-y-o-m (bring your own mat) and all proceeds support manatee rehabilitation as these gentle giants return to the wild. For more information on all upcoming yoga sessions visit https://bishopscience.org/events/gentle-yoga-with-the-manatees-2022-03-06/.

Also on Sunday, the Sarasota Museum of Art is hosting their Free Second Sundays at SAM from 11am to 5pm. The whole family can enjoy free admission to the museum, take in local art exhibits on display, enjoy music from the band on the Marcy + Michael Klein plaza, and even take part in a hands on beading workshop as part of the Studios at Sam series. For more information on Sunday’s events visit https://www.sarasotaartmuseum.org/.

