Sarasota County Schools experiencing a teacher shortage

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A total of 81 instructional jobs have been posted for the Sarasota County Schools.

According to the SCTA, schools are currently relying on long-term substitute teachers to help fill vacant classrooms. Additionally, full-time teachers have been asked to work during their preparatory periods to help fill classes that don’t have a full-time teacher said Rex Ingerick, the president of the SCTA.

“All of our teachers feel overworked,” said Ingerick. “It’s more than just being in front of the students teaching one academic area, you are concerned about whether they’re getting fed or whether they are safe at home.”

The teacher shortage is not just related to salary, but benefits and a lack of interest in teaching at the college level according to Ingerick. Students at the college level have become harder to recruit because of the reputation of teachers today, said Ingerick.

“I think the profession is not held in as high esteem as it to be,” said Ingerick. “When our students are making choices into their career paths, are finding that between low pay and also a lack of esteem that our communities and our culture currently holds them in.”

One retired Sarasota County School teacher, Debby Beck, worked in the school system for thirty years. She said something needs to be done about the workload that is put on teachers and that might be a big reason why college students don’t want to go into the field.

“When I was teaching I worked the whole time and lunch was maybe twenty minutes,” said Beck. “Your day is so packed full of everything you need to do and even if you get to work an hour ahead of time, a housewife’s job is never done, and that is the same for a teacher’s job.”

The SCTA plans to work more heavily with colleges and universities to increase recruitment of college graduates into the Sarasota County School system.

