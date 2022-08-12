Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Restaurant employee charged with murder after stabbing, killing co-worker on the job, police say

Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He...
Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGDALE, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) – A restaurant employee in Ohio was arrested for stabbing and killing his coworker at work, according to police.

The stabbing happened late Thursday evening at B.J. Restaurant and Brewhouse, which is located inside a mall.

Springdale police responded to a call for an injured male at the business. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries from being stabbed by his co-worker, according to police.

The victim, who police identified as Paris Dismukes, died at the hospital.

Police arrested 18-year-old Jan Dela-Pe-Tolentino at the scene and took him to the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Officials confirmed to WXIX that both Dismukes and Dela-Pe-Tolentino were employees at the restaurant.

Dela-Pe-Tolentino is charged with murder and possession of drugs, jail officials said. He is being held without bond.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
Updated: Model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
graphic
Tropics are showing some signs of life!

Latest News

FILE - Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, front left, gestures as speaks to supporters...
LGBTQ groups denounce Florida plan to limit transgender care
Gov. Andy Beshear in remarks Thursday said Kentucky is moving to stabilization mode but needs...
Beshear questions FEMA flood response in Kentucky
Salman Rushdie was attacked on stage at Chautaqua Institution in New York on Friday.
RAW: Salman Rushdie attended to seconds after attack
Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture Friday at the...
Police: Salman Rushdie suffered stab wound to neck in attack, airlifted to hospital
The standoff continues in Clinton County with an armed person who tried to breach the Visitor...
Ohio gunman appeared to threaten FBI after Trump search