Rain chances staying low on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can expect only a few scattered storms in the afternoon on Friday as the dry air continues to hold on. This Saharan dust layer will begin thinning out on Saturday which will bring a slight increase in our rain chances Saturday afternoon.

Look for the haze or high clouds again on Friday with only a 30% chance for a few late day storms. Highs will be near 90 at the coast and low 90s elsewhere. The heat index will be from 100-105° by 2 p.m. afternoon.

Saturday we will see most of the dust move out and a little better chance for late day storms. We will have mostly sunny skies during the morning with increasing cloudiness later in the afternoon. The rain chance for late day storms is at 40%. We will see highs around 90° with a heat index around 103 during the mid afternoon.

Sunday we will see a good chance for some late day storms otherwise should be nice throughout most of the day with a high near 90. The rain chance is at 60%.

Better chance for rain on Sunday (WWSB)

Monday the wind pattern shifts a little more to the SW at 5-10 mph in advance of a trough of low pressure moving into N. Florida. This pattern usually bring a chance for showers in the morning along the coast and then push the storms inland during the afternoon. Temperatures will be close to average which are 90 for a high and 75 for a low.

In the tropics things have calmed down again as the system we have been watching in the south central Atlantic has been blown apart by some strong upper level winds. There are several tropical waves following this system but showing no signs of developing.

Boaters expect to see seas less than 2 feet and a light chop on the waters. Winds will be 5-10 knots out of the ESE to start the day and turn to the SW by mid afternoon.

