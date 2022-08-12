Manatee schools implementing new security for athletic events

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County school officials are announcing new security policies for athletic events, including the resumption of a clear bag policy.

In a news release, district officials say spectators will also be subject to passing through weapons detection systems and wands.

Under the clear bag policy, fans will be permitted one large clear bag, plus a small clutch-type handbag.

The large clear bag must be no larger than 12-by-12 inches and made of clear material that may be easily searched. A gallon-sized Ziploc bag is a readily available clear bag that meets these requirements.

A small clutch-type handbag no larger than 4.5-by-6.5 inches can be used to carry personal items and will be subject to search by security officials or law enforcement.

