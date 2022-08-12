Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.
Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.
Dawes is disabled and requires a variety of medications. Family members are concerned about his declining health and “unusual behavior,” the sheriff’s office said.
He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds and is believed to have been wearing a burgundy T-shirt with a Tuskegee Tiger University logo and dark color jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-301
