Manatee authorities searching for missing Parrish man

Ashley Dawes
Ashley Dawes(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing man.

Ashley Dawes, 41, hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, Aug. 9, when he left his home on Erie Road in Parrish. He was driving a 2009 Buick Lacrosse, with Florida tag DVHG89.

Dawes is disabled and requires a variety of medications. Family members are concerned about his declining health and “unusual behavior,” the sheriff’s office said.

He is 6 feet 1 inches tall, and weighs 200 pounds and is believed to have been wearing a burgundy T-shirt with a Tuskegee Tiger University logo and dark color jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-301

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

