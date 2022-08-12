Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers celebrates new location in Sarasota

The autism therapy center help patients develop communication, social and adaptive functioning skills.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Hopebridge Autism Therapy Center hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony at its new Sarasota location on Thursday.

The open house was a way to let community members know about the new facility and the services they offer. The celebration had free food, games, and activities for children and families to participate in.

The center creates developmental plans for children with autism and their goal is to help patients get ready for all challenges in life, especially going to school. The center offers diagnostic testing and evaluations to help diagnose a child with autism.

“When they come here, they got one on one therapy,” said Amy Kohlman, a board-certified behavioral analyst for Hopebridge. “We monitor progress and so we make sure they are meeting their goals, if they aren’t then we adjust the plans.”

The Sarasota location officially opened in Oct. 2021 but the facility needed time to get new patients and build the program before the grand opening.

