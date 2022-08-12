Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

First Alert Traffic: FPL emergency work causes road closure in Bradenton

WWSB Generic Stock 1
WWSB Generic Stock 1(WWSB-ABC7)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light has emergency road work that will stop access to a roadway in Bradenton.

According to officials, the emergency road work will require a short closure of 33rd St E in Bradenton.

The work is expected to take two hours.

Please plan an alternate route in case in the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
Updated: Model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
graphic
Tropics are showing some signs of life!

Latest News

A crash is slowing traffic this morning in Manatee County
First Alert Traffic: Crash slowing traffic at U.S. 41 and 53rd Avenue West
Motorcyclist killed in crash.
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
A crash closed Fruitville Road east of I-75 Tuesday morning.
Crash shuts down Fruitville Road
An overturned truck is slowing traffic on State Road 70 at Natalie Way.
Overturned truck slowing traffic on State Road 70