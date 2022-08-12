First Alert Traffic: FPL emergency work causes road closure in Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Power and Light has emergency road work that will stop access to a roadway in Bradenton.

According to officials, the emergency road work will require a short closure of 33rd St E in Bradenton.

The work is expected to take two hours.

Please plan an alternate route in case in the area at this time.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.