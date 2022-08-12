Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Afternoon storms return for the weekend!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7:00 am hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8:00 pm happens around August 24th. Our dry Sarahan dust is still overhead for Friday. That means one more day with little thunderstorm activity. Thursday we did get one small shower that dropped 0.05″ of rain at SRQ. More moisture returns into the weekend, bringing a better chance of scattered storms, especially on Sunday and continuing next week.

Tropics are quiet with no storms developing for the next 5 days.

Dust
Dust(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
No-swim advisories have been issued for three beaches in Sarasota County.
No-swim advisory issued for 3 beaches in Sarasota County
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
Updated: Model charged with killing boyfriend in Florida
graphic
Tropics are showing some signs of life!

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
leo zone
Law enforcement presence in School Zones
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 10, 2022
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 10, 2022