Afternoon storms return for the weekend!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first Friday of the school year is also the first day with sunrise in the 7:00 am hour. We lose one minute on sunrise and sunset almost every day right now. Our first day with sunset before 8:00 pm happens around August 24th. Our dry Sarahan dust is still overhead for Friday. That means one more day with little thunderstorm activity. Thursday we did get one small shower that dropped 0.05″ of rain at SRQ. More moisture returns into the weekend, bringing a better chance of scattered storms, especially on Sunday and continuing next week.

Tropics are quiet with no storms developing for the next 5 days.

Dust (Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.