19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Parrish man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-75 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say the man was southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane approaching Moccasin Wallow Road at about 3:20 a.m.

Investigators determined the motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and went into the median. He hit a guardrail and was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.

The Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.

