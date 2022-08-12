19-year-old Parrish man killed in I-75 crash
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old Parrish man was killed early Friday morning when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-75 in Manatee County, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers say the man was southbound on Interstate 75 in the left lane approaching Moccasin Wallow Road at about 3:20 a.m.
Investigators determined the motorcyclist was speeding when he lost control and went into the median. He hit a guardrail and was thrown from the bike. He died at the scene.
The Highway Patrol’s Traffic Homicide Unit is investigating.
