Want to help the hungry? Host a Food Drive for Food Bank of Manatee

Host a food drive for Meals on Wheels of Manatee County!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Food Bank of Manatee, a PLUS program of Meals on Wheels PLUS of Manatee desperately needs food to feed local families.

The organization is searching for a business, faith group, organization or neighborhood to help feed food-insecure families. One of the best ways to help is to host a food drive. 

The Food Bank of Manatee is the only food bank based in Manatee County and the largest hunger-relief organization based in Manatee County, helping our local neighbors in need. The Food Bank of Manatee is an independent Food Bank relying 100% on community support. We need you!

Food donations can also be dropped off at any Manatee County Goodwill or Public Library locations during regular business hours. Donations can also be made at The Food Bank of Manatee (811 23rd Ave. East, Bradenton) between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Click here to register your food drive today!

