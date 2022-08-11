Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

VIDEO: Patriotic pup sings along with national anthem on TV

An Arkansas family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup. Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old Border Collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro family’s furry friend is a patriotic pup.

Deborah Brumley sent video of her 2-year-old border collie, Jagger, singing the national anthem.

Every morning, before their early morning newscast Good Morning Region 8, KAIT airs “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

And every morning, Jagger chimes in.

“He sings with the TV every morning to the national anthem ever since he was about 3 to 4 months old,” said Brumley.

Way to go, Jagger! Keep hitting those high notes.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Community reacts to Newtown drug bust
Newtown community relieved after drug arrests
graphic
Tropics are showing some signs of life!