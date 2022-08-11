Tropics are showing some signs of life!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.

Today we still have the hot and dry air overhead associated with the Saharan dust layer. The drier air keeps afternoon storms at a minimum today, Friday, and possibly Saturday, too. Storms pick up again as more moisture returns Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Outlook (Station)

