Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Tropics are showing some signs of life!

By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 4:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Our tropical weather is still quiet today, with a weak wave in the Atlantic that has only a 10% chance of developing. But, conditions in the atmosphere could become more favorable for tropical development next week. As soon as we start getting the next storm or two, an active tropical year is still likely.

Today we still have the hot and dry air overhead associated with the Saharan dust layer. The drier air keeps afternoon storms at a minimum today, Friday, and possibly Saturday, too. Storms pick up again as more moisture returns Sunday and Monday.

Tropical Outlook
Tropical Outlook(Station)

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Community reacts to Newtown drug bust
Newtown community relieved after drug arrests
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Eight charged in suspected drug operation in Newtown

Latest News

Futurecast
Futurecast
The dust to thin out over the weekend
Suncoast sizzles with little chance for storms
Police keeping a close eye on school zones in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
Police out in full force at Suncoast school zones for first day of school
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Minnesota teenager enjoys Florida Suncoast during Make A Wish Trip with his family.