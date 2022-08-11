Suncoast sizzles with little chance for storms

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Blame it on the dust or the Saharan air layer that has moved in again over the top of Florida and S. Georgia as to the reason the rain chances have lowered considerably. This dry plume of air will stick around through Friday and then begin to thin out by Saturday.

We will see generally sunny skies to start the day on Thursday with temperatures in the upper 70s. We will quickly warm into the upper 80s to low 90s at the beaches and mid 90s east of I-75. Heat indices will be in the 100°-105° from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The rain chance is at 30% for isolated storms late Thursday afternoon.

Friday we will see more of the same with only limited afternoon and evening storms to cool things down. Look for a 30% chance for late day storms.

Dry air to move out on Saturday (WWSB)

Saturday we will begin to see the dust thin out and moisture return to the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere. This will bring our rain chances back to more seasonable averages (50-60%). These storms will be mainly in the afternoon and evening. Most of the day should be nice however with mostly sunny skies in the morning with some increase in cloudiness late in the day.

Sunday we will see a good chance for mainly scattered storms in the afternoon and evening otherwise typical summer weather expected with highs in the low 90s.

Monday we will see a pattern shift as high pressure shifts to the south of our area. This will switch our winds around to the southwest. This will bring a chance for some coastal showers and isolated thunderstorms during the morning hours and into the early afternoon. Later in the day those storms should shift to inland areas as those winds blow the storms toward the NE.

Chances going down for disturbance #1 (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to watch a tropical disturbance in the east central Atlantic moving to the WNW at 15-20 mph. Upper level winds are not favorable for development at this time so the chances have dropped to only 10% of developing.

