Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Social media model arrested in Hawaii

She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in...
She’s accused of stabbing and killing her boyfriend during a domestic dispute in Miami back in April.(HNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — Law enforcement in Hawaii on Wednesday arrested social media model Courtney Clenney on a charge of second-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

Hawaii County police said in a statement they assisted the U.S. Marshals Service as they arrested the 26-year-old in Laupahoehoe, which is on the Big Island. Officers used an arrest warrant issued by Miami-Dade County, Florida.

She’s being held at the East Hawaii Detention Center while she waits for her initial court appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday, police said.

The police statement gave no details about the accusations against her, but the Miami Herald reported that Clenney is accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend in April.

Her Miami defense lawyer, Frank Prieto, told the Miami Herald that she was in Hawaii while in rehabilitation for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto said. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bradenton Police Chief Melanie Bevan is under fire for allegedly conducting a search of a...
Officer accuses Bradenton Police chief of conducting illegal search
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
Detectives said a man’s body was found buried in the sand on Hutchinson Island this week.
‘Freak accident’: Man dies after sand dune collapses on Florida beach, burying him
Community reacts to Newtown drug bust
Newtown community relieved after drug arrests
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Eight charged in suspected drug operation in Newtown

Latest News

The prescribed burn was scheduled to start sometime after 10:30 a.m. Aug. 11
Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve
In this July 2017 photo, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey gets ready to spin his popular...
Brevard sheriff accused of pressuring candidates to drop out of races
Supporters of President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6,...
Tampa Bay man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
graphic
Tropics are showing some signs of life!