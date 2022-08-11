SCF receives grant to support parents pursuing college degrees

Advertise With Us
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota was awarded a grant as part of the Child Care Access Means Parents in School.

The grant of $581,000 was awarded by the U.S. Department of Education and is money the school will receive over the next four years. The funding will help with the financial burden some parents face caring for young children while also pursuing a college degree. SCF is hoping the additional funding will also increase the likelihood of academic success.

“SCF is excited to create a strong network of support for our student parents,” said Brittany Nielsen, vice president of student services and enrollment management. “The financial resources and community partnerships will provide opportunities for parents to further their careers, improve their earning potential, and experience the pride associated with earning a degree while showing their children the value of higher education.”

Prospective students interested in applying for the program can contact the CCAMPIS grant coordinator for more information.

