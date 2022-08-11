Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about.

If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.

The burn was scheduled to start sometime after 10:30 a.m., the county announced Thursday on Twitter.

