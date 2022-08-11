Prescribed burn scheduled in Carlton Reserve

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - South Sarasota County residents may see and smell smoke today, but county officials say it’s nothing to worry about.

If the weather conditions are right, crews from the Sarasota County Fire Department and Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct an authorized prescribed burn in the Carlton Reserve.

The burn was scheduled to start sometime after 10:30 a.m., the county announced Thursday on Twitter.

Conditions permitting, staff from both Sarasota County Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Department will conduct a state-authorized prescribed burn today, August 11, 2022 on the Carlton Reserve starting after 10:30 a.m.#SRQCountyES pic.twitter.com/JeMfKrrPp5 — SCG Emergency Services (@scgovEOC) August 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.