Police out in full force at Suncoast school zones for first day of school

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - This first day of school was not only busy for students, parents and teachers, but also law enforcement. Police in Sarasota and Bradenton increasing their patrols in school zones at schools around the Suncoast.

“Day one has been ok, most people have been following the rules about speeding, seat belts and hands free devices in the school zones,” said Lt. Phillip Waller with the Bradenton Police Department Traffic Unit. Also, we have a higher volume of parents wanting to bring their kids to school on the first day.”

Andy Bradley is a parent waiting to pick up his daughter from school. He says he’s happy to see all the law enforcement around the school zones.

“I’ll see kids, parents or whoever and they come flying down this road, and there’s just no need for it,” said Bradley.

Speeding and people on their cell phones were the biggest reasons why people had received citations or warnings. Bradenton Police say they are expected to have the total number of citations issued by the end of the week. As of Wednesday afternoon, Sarasota Police say they had issued 31 citations for violations around school zones, mainly for speeding. Officers are urging people to obey all traffic laws, especially in school zones.

“We’re just trying to remind people those signs are flashing, they’re big, they’re clearly visible from every lane that you’re traveling in,” said Jason Frank, a Traffic Homicide Investigator with the Sarasota Police Department. “And we want people to get their heads out of their phones, away from the distractions, pay attention to the signs.”

Police say they will be out at these school zones again on Thursday and Friday.

