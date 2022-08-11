Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Suncoast business still feeling the pain of labor shortages

Help wanted sign generic(Gray)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - While Sarasota may be a top destination for new home owners and businesses, the shortage of workers is being felt by many industries across the Suncoast.

ABC7 spoke to Salvatori Dentici, the owner of Ricco’s Pizzeria, who after many months of advertising help wanted signs, is still struggling to hire additional help for his business.

“We see a lot of people applying but the overall people showing up and doing the job is overall on a scale of one to ten maybe a six or seven. We are just not seeing the dedication for people to come in and either learning a trade or putting the time into work, and the other scenario is that we are finding employees that are working and want to learn it, want to put the effort in,” says Dentici.

Ricco’s Pizzeria and many other local businesses are constantly hiring.

