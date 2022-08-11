Fact sheet: What you need to know about the Aug. 23 primary election
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are some facts, figures and information about the upcoming primary election, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.
Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 23
Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote in their assigned polling places on election day and must present current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting.
Precincts: 99
Polling Locations: 75
Registered Voters as of July 25:
Democrats: 101,260
Republicans: 151,638
Other: 96,656
Total: 349,554
Ballot Information:
Precinct and party-specific sample ballots are available at: SarasotaVotes.gov. In addition, a personalized sample ballot has been mailed to every registered voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail ballot. Every registered voter, regardless of party affiliation, is eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 primary.
Nonpartisan Races:
All voters – Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan – will see races for nonpartisan School Board Districts 1, 4 and 5 on their ballots. In addition, all voters who live within the City of Sarasota will be electing at-large city commissioners.
Universal Primary
All voters, regardless of party affiliation, will also see five universal primary contests (UPCs) on their ballots. These include the State Senate District 22 seat and four Hospital Board seats. A UPC occurs when all candidates for a position are of the same political party and the winner will have no opposition in the General Election.
Partisan Races:
In addition to nonpartisan races and universal primary contests, Democratic and Republican primary voters may see races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, County Commissioner Districts 2 and 4 and Charter Review Board District 1, depending on a voter’s party affiliation and/or residential address.
Vote-by-mail:
- Ballots mailed to date: 123,734
- Ballots returned/accepted to date: 45,075
- Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot be mailed: 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13
Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.
Early Voting:
Saturday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at six sites:
- Supervisor of Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota
- Supervisor of Elections Office, R. L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice
- Supervisor of Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port
- North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota
- Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota
- The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (replacing Sarasota Square Mall)
Primary election history
|Election Date
|Registered Voters
|Ballots Cast
|% Turnout
|August 28, 2018
|313,824
|100,274
|31.95%
|August 26, 2014
|274,260
|58,469
|21.32%
|August 24, 2010
|262,093
|63,630
|24.28%
|September 5, 2006
|248,649
|61,695
|24.81%
