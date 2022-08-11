Fact sheet: What you need to know about the Aug. 23 primary election

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Here are some facts, figures and information about the upcoming primary election, courtesy of the Sarasota County Supervisor of Elections office.

Election Day: Tuesday, Aug. 23

Polls will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters must vote in their assigned polling places on election day and must present current and valid photo and signature ID prior to voting.

Precincts: 99

Polling Locations: 75

Registered Voters as of July 25:

Democrats: 101,260

Republicans: 151,638

Other: 96,656

Total: 349,554

Ballot Information:

Precinct and party-specific sample ballots are available at: SarasotaVotes.gov. In addition, a personalized sample ballot has been mailed to every registered voter who has not requested a vote-by-mail ballot. Every registered voter, regardless of party affiliation, is eligible to vote in the Aug. 23 primary.

Nonpartisan Races:

All voters – Democratic, Republican and nonpartisan – will see races for nonpartisan School Board Districts 1, 4 and 5 on their ballots. In addition, all voters who live within the City of Sarasota will be electing at-large city commissioners.

Universal Primary

All voters, regardless of party affiliation, will also see five universal primary contests (UPCs) on their ballots. These include the State Senate District 22 seat and four Hospital Board seats. A UPC occurs when all candidates for a position are of the same political party and the winner will have no opposition in the General Election.

Partisan Races:

In addition to nonpartisan races and universal primary contests, Democratic and Republican primary voters may see races for U.S. Senate, Governor, Attorney General, Agriculture Commissioner, County Commissioner Districts 2 and 4 and Charter Review Board District 1, depending on a voter’s party affiliation and/or residential address.

Vote-by-mail:

Ballots mailed to date: 123,734

Ballots returned/accepted to date: 45,075

Deadline to request vote-by-mail ballot be mailed: 5 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 13

Vote-by-mail ballots must be received in the elections office no later than 7 p.m. on election night to be counted.

Early Voting:

Saturday, Aug. 13 to Sunday, Aug. 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at six sites:

Supervisor of Elections Office, Terrace Building, 2001 Adams Lane, Sarasota

Supervisor of Elections Office, R. L. Anderson Building, 4000 Tamiami Trail S, Venice

Supervisor of Elections Office, Biscayne Plaza, 13640 Tamiami Trail, North Port

North Sarasota Public Library, 2801 Newtown Blvd., Sarasota

Fruitville Public Library, 100 Apex Road, Sarasota

The Devyn Event Center, 7113 S Tamiami Trail, Sarasota (replacing Sarasota Square Mall)

Primary election history

Election Date Registered Voters Ballots Cast % Turnout August 28, 2018 313,824 100,274 31.95% August 26, 2014 274,260 58,469 21.32% August 24, 2010 262,093 63,630 24.28% September 5, 2006 248,649 61,695 24.81%

