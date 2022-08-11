Air and Energy organizing pet food drive for Humane Society of Manatee Co.

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Air and Energy is hosting a pet food drive to benefit the Humane Society of Manatee County until August 31st.

The Humane Society of Manatee County’s food pantry provides resources to the community by supplying pet food to people who struggle to afford it and helps animals stay in their homes even when families experience financial hardships.

Donations of sealed cat and dog food can be made to any of the drop-off locations below. Additionally, if Air & Energy is headed to your home for a service, a technician will pick up your pet food donation.

Drop-off locations include:

Air & Energy 555 6th Ave. W. in Bradenton,

Humane Society of Manatee County 2515 14th St. W. in Bradenton,

Manatee Community Foundation 2820 Manatee Ave. W. in Bradenton,

Manatee Chamber of Commerce 4215 Concept Court in Lakewood Ranch,

and The Center of Anna Maria Island 407 Magnolia Ave. in Anna Maria.

