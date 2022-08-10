Advertise With Us
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school

Sarasota Police and Bradenton PD are out in force today!
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As kids head back to school, local law enforcement is letting the public know that they are out and watching for dangerous driving.

Officers are out with radar guns in tow to watch for drivers speeding near schools. Both Sarasota and Bradenton police have said they will be issuing citations to drivers caught breaking the speed limit. The higher the speed, the higher the fine.

The departments have also reminded drivers to stop for all school buses with extended stop signs.

The only time traffic approaching an oncoming school bus does not need to stop, is if there is a raised barrier such as a concrete divider or at least five feet of unpaved space separating the lanes of traffic.

