Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Suncoast Congressman Buchanan speaks out against Mar-a-Lago raid

Rep. Vern Buchanan speaks at Manatee Memorial Hospital Aug, 10, 2022.
Rep. Vern Buchanan speaks at Manatee Memorial Hospital Aug, 10, 2022.(Vern Buchanan)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At a news conference at Manatee Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Congressman Vern Buchanan spoke out against the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The search, according to the Associated Press, was in relation to potential classified documents.

Buchanan today called the FBI raid of former President Trump’s home an “abuse of power” that “resurrected the stench of the Russia collusion hoax.” Buchanan, speaking at a press conference following a hospital tour in Bradenton, said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should immediately explain to the public why such an unprecedented action against a former president was necessary.

“What was so important in Melania Trump’s wardrobe that required two dozen, gun-toting FBI agents to descend on Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago,” Buchanan said. “Wouldn’t a simple subpoena have been more appropriate if they wanted some documents for the National Archives?”

Buchanan said, “The raid at Mar-a-Lago was shocking and dangerous for the future of our democracy. Trump is not just a former president, he’s also a likely presidential candidate in 2024 who may run against the current president.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
A crash occurred on South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
The intersection of 15th Street East and 5th Avenue Drive East was closed Tuesday morning after...
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
Karen Norman
Missing Bradenton woman found safe

Latest News

Sarasota Police and Bradenton PD are out in force today!
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school
New non-stop flight from SRQ to White Plains, New York coming soon
Two students ready to start the year at Bayhaven
GALLERY: The Suncoast goes back to school
Two students ready to start the year at Bayhaven
Back to School on the Suncoast