Suncoast Congressman Buchanan speaks out against Mar-a-Lago raid

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At a news conference at Manatee Memorial Hospital Wednesday, Congressman Vern Buchanan spoke out against the FBI raid at former President Donald Trump’s home at Mar-a-Lago.

The search, according to the Associated Press, was in relation to potential classified documents.

Buchanan today called the FBI raid of former President Trump’s home an “abuse of power” that “resurrected the stench of the Russia collusion hoax.” Buchanan, speaking at a press conference following a hospital tour in Bradenton, said U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland should immediately explain to the public why such an unprecedented action against a former president was necessary.

“What was so important in Melania Trump’s wardrobe that required two dozen, gun-toting FBI agents to descend on Trump’s home in Mar-A-Lago,” Buchanan said. “Wouldn’t a simple subpoena have been more appropriate if they wanted some documents for the National Archives?”

Buchanan said, “The raid at Mar-a-Lago was shocking and dangerous for the future of our democracy. Trump is not just a former president, he’s also a likely presidential candidate in 2024 who may run against the current president.”

