Sarasota teachers ready classrooms ahead of first day of school

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The first day of school is nearly here and teachers at Riverview High School in Sarasota are getting ready to welcome kids back into the classroom.

Gabriel Wasserman, a marine science teacher, who’s brimming with excitement as he gets his classrooms prepared. His courses aren’t your typical high school class with more fish tanks than books stacked throughout his spaces.

The marine science classes allow students to get up close and personal with aquatic animals, teaching students how to properly take care of the animals. Part of Wasserman’s job is to show the students how diligent they must be to keep the wildlife healthy.

“That is actually how we impress them,” he said. “You have to tell them they’re living things. They are fully dependent on you whether there’s school or not.”

Those teens taking on a big responsibility by keeping a variety fish alive in their various habitats, but each year they rise to the occasion. Year after year, Wasserman sees plenty of students feeling the inspiration to learn up to their gills.

“I love the light of discovery when they learn something new,” he said.

While some teachers are fishing for the next generation of biologists, others are molding into a different kind of legacy.

Caitlin Bauer making finishing touches inside her ceramic’s classroom walking alongside Judy Brown, the woman who once taught in the same course in the same room. Ten years ago, the two were in class together. Except back then, Brown was the teacher and Bauer was in her seat taking notes.

Back then, the two had a close bond as Bauer advanced her artistic career.

“She had so much inspiration in her, I just wanted to let her glow with that,” Brown said. “And she just blossomed.”

Those early courses sparked Bauer’s love of art and years later inspired her to return to the same space and fill her mentor’s shoes. One day before the school bell rings again, the of them wandered through the neat, open space making a few fixes before Bauer officially takes the reins.

“I keep telling my students I’m on cloud ten,” Bauer said with a giddy grin talking about her new role within Riverview High.

Teaching at her old stomping ground has been her dream for years ever since she earned her master’s degree. Now that dream is a reality as she works to mold her future alongside a friend from the past.

“I didn’t know when I was here that I would end up back here, but it ended up being my dream,” Bauer said.

Brown expressed pride seeing her protégé rise to the occasion.

We asked if she had any advice to pass on to her former student before she moves into the new job, but she thinks at this point the young teacher doesn’t need it. Instead, she emphasized how amazing it is to see Bauer returning to the classroom after so many years away.

“It’s just wonderful, it really is,” Brown said. “That what my hopes and dreams became her hopes and dreams and she’s here now. Can’t get better than that.”

The first day of school at Sarasota County Schools is on Aug. 10.

