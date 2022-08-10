Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Polk County fire captain faces child porn charges

Brian Steger
Brian Steger(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE WALES, Fla. (WWSB) - A Polk County fire captain as been arrested for downloading child pornography on a fire station computer, authorities said.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Capt. Brian Steger, 40, and charged him with 25 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of promotion of child pornography.

Detectives got a tip Aug. 7 and responded to a fire station in Lake Wales, where Steger was on duty, a news release said. When confronted, Steger resigned rather than being fired, the release said.

Steger, who had been a firefighter since 2003, allegedly told detectives he had set up an internet account in his name at the fire station for his personal use. When detectives found the computer, it was actively downloading pornographic files, deputies said.

Detectives found 25 files depicting children as young as 5 years old being sexually battered, the sheriff’s office said.

All of his electronic devices were seized by investigators. Steger is currently in the Polk County Jail and has no bond.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
A crash occurred on South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
The intersection of 15th Street East and 5th Avenue Drive East was closed Tuesday morning after...
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
Karen Norman
Missing Bradenton woman found safe

Latest News

Madi Koesler, a recent Lyman High School graduate, took the disputed images during a walkout...
Florida’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law fuels anti-LGBTQ hate online
Rep. Vern Buchanan speaks at Manatee Memorial Hospital Aug, 10, 2022.
Suncoast Congressman Buchanan speaks out against Mar-a-Lago raid
Sarasota Police and Bradenton PD are out in force today!
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school
New non-stop flight from SRQ to White Plains, New York coming soon