Newtown community reacts to several arrests connected to drugs and guns

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Residents in the Newtown community reacting on Tuesday to the major drugs and guns bust. Eight people with a long history of felonies have been charged. It all happened outside the Purple Store on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

“It’s a real problem and people just need to know how to solve issues,” said Valerie Buchand, a Newtown resident and activist. “The guns and stuff needs to come off the street, but they need to find the suppliers.”

Danny Preston is Pastor of Mount Calvary First Baptist Church, which is down the road from where this bust happened. He says this is a step in the right direction, but there’s still a long way to go.

“There’s just not illegal activity here in Newtown, it’s illegal activity everywhere,” said Preston. “There’s probably just as much illegal drug activity over on Proctor and Bee Ridge.”

This drug and gun activity was going on across the street from a library and near churches, as well as areas where there are a lot of children, including a school and a rec center.

“The biggest thing is for us to get involved, and the people who are concerned about the community should be involved,” said Preston.

ABC7 did speak with a worker inside the Purple Store who did not want to be on camera. He says law enforcement did a good job getting these high level criminals off the street.

“Everytime something gets taken off the street, you feel a little bit better,” said Buchand.

Law enforcement has increased their presence in the Newtown section and residents say that’s helping. There’s hope they will continue to increase their patrols.

ABC7 did see deputies outside the store on Tuesday. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is continuing with their investigation.

