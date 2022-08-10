Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

New non-stop flight from SRQ to White Plains, New York coming soon

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Breeze Airways and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced a new service from SRQ to Westchester County Airport on November 5, 2022. 

The new non-stop has fares from just $69* one way.   The airline will also add one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 5, from $99* one way.

From Sarasota-Bradenton, FL:

  • New York/Westchester, NY (Sat and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*); and
  • Norfolk, VA (one stop/no change of plane service, Thurs and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*).

The airline also serves Hartford, CT, nonstop from Sarasota-Bradenton.

“We are pleased to announce that our newest airline, Breeze Airways, is adding another nonstop destination to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. White Plains, NY will be a welcome addition to our 50+ nonstop destinations served at SRQ.  We know that passengers will enjoy the affordable airfares, nonstop service, and a very nice or nicer experience provided by Breeze.” said Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
A crash occurred on South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
The intersection of 15th Street East and 5th Avenue Drive East was closed Tuesday morning after...
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
Karen Norman
Missing Bradenton woman found safe

Latest News

Sarasota Police and Bradenton PD are out in force today!
Suncoast law enforcement agencies increase visibility on first day of school
Two students ready to start the year at Bayhaven
GALLERY: The Suncoast goes back to school
Two students ready to start the year at Bayhaven
Back to School on the Suncoast
thumbnail
Discovering the Palm Trees of the Suncoast