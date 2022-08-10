New non-stop flight from SRQ to White Plains, New York coming soon

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Breeze Airways and Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport announced a new service from SRQ to Westchester County Airport on November 5, 2022.

The new non-stop has fares from just $69* one way. The airline will also add one-stop/no plane change “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 5, from $99* one way.

From Sarasota-Bradenton, FL:

New York/Westchester, NY (Sat and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*); and

Norfolk, VA (one stop/no change of plane service, Thurs and Tues, starting November 5, Nice from $69* one way; and Nicer from $99*).

The airline also serves Hartford, CT, nonstop from Sarasota-Bradenton.

“We are pleased to announce that our newest airline, Breeze Airways, is adding another nonstop destination to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. White Plains, NY will be a welcome addition to our 50+ nonstop destinations served at SRQ. We know that passengers will enjoy the affordable airfares, nonstop service, and a very nice or nicer experience provided by Breeze.” said Rick Piccolo, President, CEO of the Sarasota Bradenton International Airport.

