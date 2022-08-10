Advertise With Us
Must See: Florida college students capture 17 ft. python in Everglades

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Joshua Laquis is an adventurous soul. He has an Instagram full of photos from his adventures around the world. But the Trinidad and Tobago native, who goes to school in Winter Park, teamed up with two of his friends for a late night adventure.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has offered trainings on how to capture Burmese Pythons for the last several months as they work with the public to control the population. The invasive species is often found in the Everglades after being released by their owners.

The snake hunt happened Laquis, alongside his friends Jake Waleri and Stephen Gauta, went into the Everglades late at night searching for the creatures and they found one...a big one.

“We found the snake off US 41, crossing in the middle of the road while we were in the bushes,” Laquis said.

The Rollins College student and his friends snapped into action. The snake measured 17-feet 10-inches long. Enough that when stretched across US 41, it took up both lanes.

Laquis is no stranger to thrill seeking. He’s an avid skydiver, rock climber and general outdoor enthusiast. His social media is full of pictures of exciting trips and activities. The 110-pound python was just another chapter in his outdoor adventure.

