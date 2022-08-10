Minnesota teenager enjoys Florida Suncoast during Make A Wish Trip with his family.

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Joseph Row and his family drove all the way down from Minnesota to the Suncoast. Joseph says he’s really enjoys a morning boat ride with his family on a Pirate ship in Sarasota Bay.

“It’s great, it’s a lot, it’s just really cool being by the ocean, getting to see all of the aquatic life. And it’s nice and ward down here whereas in Minnesota it gets really cold.”

For Joseph and his family everyday on Earth together is a gift. Doctor’s diagnosed him with leukemia back in 2018. Ever since he’s received treatments and beat the odds.

Make a Wish of Southern Florida is providing helping hands to cover the Joseph Row’s family road trip. Organizers say they always appreciate helping to provide families with memories of a lifetime.

“It’s great for us to see the families be able to spend some time as a family and forget about the doctor’s offices and forget about all of the treatments that they have to go through and being separated through all of that and just really get to be together and have fun,” said Taylor Marini.

Joseph’s father Darren Row says his son and entire family are having an awesome vacation.

DR: “So for us all to be together is just really fantastic, and the activities that have been set up for us, going on a boat today, kayaking yesterday it’s just been fantastic for us as a family.

A family enjoying a once in a lifetime road trip from make a wish turned into a and dream come true. Joseph says Make a wish does a great job helping families have memorable vacations.

“They plan extra stuff too like this that I wouldn’t have even known about and it’s just really fun to get to go see all the stuff like in the ocean too and all of the animals and wildlife here in Florida.”

