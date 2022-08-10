Hot first day of school as storms take a break!

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drier air moves over the Suncoast to start the school year Wednesday and stays with us through Friday. That means afternoon storms take a break. Tuesday storms gave us 0.51″ at SRQ, 0.46″ at Lakewood Ranch, 1.01″ downtown Bradenton and 1.52″ on the south side of Osprey. Look out for and drain any standing water that you can because mosquitoes are going to love the result of the last few days of rain. More moisture returns into the weekend and with it the chance for afternoon storms again.

Tracking the tropics, a weak tropical wave in the Atlantic continues to push west. But conditions in the atmosphere are not good for development, so this one has a low chance of becoming a hurricane. We will continue to track it closely!

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.