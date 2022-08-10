Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Army: 2 soldiers dead in weather-related incident in north Georgia

Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.
Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.(WGCL)
By Jamarlo Phillips and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT BENNING, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died Tuesday in what Army officials call a weather-related incident.

According to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence, the incident happened at Yonah Mountain near Dahlonega.

Three other service members were injured and taken to the hospital, according to the U.S. Army Maneuver Center of Excellence.

The names of the soldiers that were killed and injured have not been released.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash occurred on South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
WWSB Generic Stock 6
Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one
The intersection of 15th Street East and 5th Avenue Drive East was closed Tuesday morning after...
Pedestrian killed in crash at 15th Street East in south Bradenton
Karen Norman
Missing Bradenton woman found safe

Latest News

A customer holds a credit card at the pay-at-the-pump gasoline pump in Rolling Meadow, Ill.,...
US inflation will likely stay high even as gas prices fall
graphic
Hot first day of school as storms take a break!
FILE - Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA basketball star Kobe...
Kobe Bryant crash photos lawsuit to be heard by LA jury
FILE - Author and illustrator Raymond Briggs, who is best known for the 1978 classic The...
‘The Snowman’ children’s author Raymond Briggs dies at 88