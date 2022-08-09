Three-vehicle crash in Sarasota County kills one

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One person has died following a three vehicle crash in South Sarasota County.

The crash occurred Monday night on US 41 at Inlet Blvd outside of Venice. A Lincoln Town Car, driven by a 47-year-old man, was coming up quickly behind a Honda SUV. To avoid a rear-end collision, the driver or the Lincoln swerved into the inside travel lane, but he lost control, side swiping the Honda.

The driver of the Lincoln Town Car then crossed over the raised median and crashed into the path of a pickup truck. The two collided.

The driver of the Town Car was pronounced dead on scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol Traffic Homicide Unit continues to investigate this crash

