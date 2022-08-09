SMH moves forward with plan to build hospital in North Port

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Memorial hospital is moving forward with the plan to construct a hospital in North Port.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital-North Port will be constructing the new facility on a 32-acre undeveloped site in the 4900 block of Sumter Boulevard near I-75.

Sarasota Memorial bought the parcel in 2007 with a pledge from the Sarasota County Public Hospital Board to eventually build hospital in North Port.

The size, cost and construction schedule for the hospital are still being finalized. Hospital officials are meeting with North Port leaders Aug. 9 to discuss preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits needed before construction can start.

SMH-North Port will be hurricane hardened and offer emergency, acute medical and surgical care.

Hospital officials met with North Port leaders on Tuesday to discuss preliminary plans and the timeline for city permits SMH will seek before construction begins. Officials estimate it will take about 3 years to plan and begin building SMH-North Port. SMH plans to create an SMH-North Port Neighborhood Advisory Council to solicit input and feedback from nearby residents and businesses as plans unfold.

