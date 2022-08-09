Sarasota Police Department enforcing traffic as school starts

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School is starting up again, and the Sarasota Police Department is staying alert for reckless driving in school zones. The SPD will be increasing traffic enforcement as classes resume with hopes to remind drivers of the community that there is a zero-tolerance policy for speeding in school zones or passing school buses with extended stop signs. The only exception for passing a school bus with its stop sign out is if there is a raised median more than four feet wide that divides the street.

A press release sent out by the Sarasota Police department details various safety to help keep students returning to class safely. Tips include being cautious of increased traffic as the school year begins, buckling up seatbelts, obeying crossing guards, and keeping off wireless devices in active school zones.

The fine for passing a stopped school bus or speeding within a school one can range from $156 to $456.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.