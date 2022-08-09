Rain chances lowering for Wednesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - We can expect to see a few late day storms but not nearly as many as we’ve seen lately. For the first day of school for most children here along the Suncoast it should be fairly uneventful for pick-up and drop-off. We will see mostly sunny skies to start the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s for drop-off to the first day of school. Look for only a 30% chance for a few scattered storms to develop by mid to late afternoon.

Some drier air will slip in on Wednesday and this will bring down the production of our typical afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Now granted there will be a couple of storms and they could still bring some moderate to heavy rain but the scope of coverage will be much smaller. The First Alert Weather heads up for the upcoming 3 days is the heat. Temperatures will be above average each afternoon with highs in the mid 90s for most. The heat index will be in the 100-105 range through most of the afternoon.

We can expect to see more of the same through Friday with only a few late day storms expected with highs in the low to mid 90s and heat indices in the 100-105 range again. The rain chances will be hovering around 30% each afternoon.

By the weekend that dry air will thin out and we will see a return to more of those scattered afternoon storms becoming more numerous. Skies will be generally mostly sunny during the morning with increasing cloudiness by mid afternoon.

For boaters on Wednesday look for winds out of the ESE at 10 knots and then switch to the SW later in the day. Seas will be less than 2 feet with a light chop on the waters.

Wind shear and dry air will inhibit the system from developing anytime soon (WWSB)

In the tropics we continue to monitor an area in the east central Atlantic. Conditions will become less favorable for developing by this weekend. There is only a 30% chance for some development over the next 5 days as it move to the WNW at 15-20 mph.

