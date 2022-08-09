Police searching for missing Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing Bradenton woman.

Karen Ellen Norman, 69, was last seen Aug. 7 at her home on 60th Street West in Bradenton. She may be driving a black 2016 Audi Q with Florida tag CE4237.

She has been diagnosed with dementia. She is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bradenton Police Department dispatchers at 941-932-9377 or the Bradenton Police main line at 941-932-9300.

