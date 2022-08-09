More afternoon storms expected for Tuesday

ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of strong to even possibly severe storms for late Tuesday afternoon through the early evening. We will start out with mostly sunny skies on Tuesday with a strong SE wind at 10-15 mph. This will hold the sea breeze from penetrating too far inland so expect to see storms fire up from I-75 westward toward the Gulf just after 3 p.m.

Some of the storms will be strong (WWSB)

We saw winds gust to 58 mph just after 5:30 p.m. at the Sarasota/Bradenton airport on Monday along with hail up to an inch in diameter in Port Charlotte. There were two severe thunderstorm warnings issued by the National Weather Service for western parts of Manatee and southwest Sarasota County as well. We could see some strong storms again later in the day on Tuesday.

Saharan dust to calm things down during the afternoon hours (WWSB)

Some drier air will slip in on Wednesday and cut down on the afternoon storms. Expect this Saharan dust to stick around through most of Friday. We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with a high in the low to mid 90s and a heat index approaching advisory levels nearing 107° during mid afternoon. The rain chance drops to only 30% for a few late day storms. This forecast will continue through Friday.

By the weekend things will turn back to the normal afternoon and evening storms with the rain chance going back to the 50 to 60% chance for those late day storms. Highs will be in the low 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

Likely to become next named storm (WWSB)

After over a month of no tropical systems to monitor we are now beginning to see some action in the Atlantic. We are watching a system in the far eastern Atlantic which has a good chance of developing over the next 5 days. It is expected to track toward the WNW at 15 mph. It is unlikely that this potential system will not have an impact on our weather on its current forecast path.

We have another tropical wave set to move off the coast of Africa over the next few days and will need to be monitored closely next week.

