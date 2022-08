SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash at 15th Street East and 55th Avenue Drive East in South Bradenton.

The crash happened shortly before 6 a.m., the Highway Patrol’s website says. At 7:30 a.m., the intersection was still completely blocked.

Expect delays in the area.

