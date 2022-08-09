Fatal traffic crash with road closure in Nokomis

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - The southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis shut down due to a traffic crash that left at least one person dead on August 8 around 9:23pm.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and FHP are currently at the site of the crash and the southbound lanes of South Tamiami Trail will be shut down for the duration of the investigation.

Southbound traffic is being turned around at the intersection and diverted back northbound. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes to avoid the area.

ABC7 will continue to monitor this story and provide updates when the roadway is reopened.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.