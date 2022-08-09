Dry air begins to move in and reduce Suncoast rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Another round of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast today.

But just off the Atlantic coast, there is another area of dry Saharan dust about to advance over the state. The impact of the drier air may well be to reduce the number of storms and the severity of the storms.

One thing we will be watching this afternoon is the potential for a few storms to produce very gusty winds. In general, the amount of rainfall may be slightly reduced today, but that may be hard to notice if you are under one of the growing thunderstorms.

Overnight, the dry air will continue to move in and continue to reduce the rain chance tomorrow.

By Thursday, the dry air will anchor over the area and the chance for showers will be about as low as it gets during the summer in Florida. The cause for the drop in rain chances is the aforementioned Sarahan dust. The dust and dry air will linger for several days.

By Sunday, high pressure will sink south and direct our winds out of the southwest, over the Gulf waters. This wind flow. The storms near the coast will start earlier in the morning and afternoon and then be driven inland by late afternoon and evening. That might make for some nice sunset weather this weekend. It will also likely make for a more humid afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.