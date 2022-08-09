Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Bradenton Police pay tribute to retired K-9 Officer Riggs

RIP K-9 Riggs
RIP K-9 Riggs(BPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police paid tribute to a retired K-9 officer who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Retired K-9 Riggs passed away at the age of 10 following a lengthy battle of cancer. Riggs worked with the department from 2013-2020 as a narcotics and apprehension canine.

The department asks the public to pray for Riggs’ handler Matt Palmer.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Arendt
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
Motorcyclist killed in crash.
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
Robert Francella and THomas HArris
Arrests made in connection with Parrish bank robbery
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
A crash occurred on South Tamiami Trail and Hanchey Drive in Nokomis
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

Latest News

FBI’s search of Mar-A-Lago
Fatal crash in Nokomis
Fatal crash in Nokomis
Bradenton Police Department
Second teen who ran from Bradenton center is found
Eight men have been charged in connection with an alleged drug ring in north Sarasota.
Eight charged in suspected drug operation in Newtown