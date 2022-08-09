Bradenton Police pay tribute to retired K-9 Officer Riggs

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police paid tribute to a retired K-9 officer who passed away following a battle with cancer.

Retired K-9 Riggs passed away at the age of 10 following a lengthy battle of cancer. Riggs worked with the department from 2013-2020 as a narcotics and apprehension canine.

The department asks the public to pray for Riggs’ handler Matt Palmer.

