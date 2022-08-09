‘Banana Republic:’ Gov. Ron DeSantis decries FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Largo

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WWSB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis took to Twitter to condemn the FBI raid of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-A-Largo.

The FBI raid on Monday was part of an investigation working to determine if the former president took classified records from the White House, according to the Associated Press.

DeSantis posted to social media that a search like this would only happen in a “banana republic.”

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves. Now the Regime is getting another 87k IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic,” DeSantis wrote.

Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who is running for governor, held a press conference and chided his response on Twitter.

“Ron DeSantis is defending Donald Trump instead of the rule of law,” she wrote.

Trump has previously maintained that presidential records were turned over “in an ordinary and routine process.”

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.