Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

Appeals court: House panel can get Trump’s tax returns

FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump suffered another defeat in court Tuesday as an appeals court said a House panel could see his tax returns.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The fight to reveal former President Donald Trump’s tax returns is moving forward.

On Tuesday, a federal appeals court approved a request that allows the House Ways and Means Committee to obtain the paperwork.

The decision from the D.C. Circuit Court is a major defeat for Trump, who has spent years trying to prevent the release of his tax information, and comes the day after the FBI searched Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, reportedly as part of a classified records probe

Trump lawyers could appeal the tax returns decision and continue to extend the litigation.

It's a dramatic escalation of law enforcement scrutiny of Donald Trump. (CNN, WPTV, FOX NEWS, MAR-A-LAGO CLUB, TWITTER, @GOPLEADER @MARCORUBIO @SENRICKSCOTT)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Donald Arendt
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
Motorcyclist killed in crash.
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
Robert Francella and THomas HArris
Arrests made in connection with Parrish bank robbery
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
Police say two women and five children, ages 5 to 13, are dead after a crash involving a...
Fatal traffic crash on U.S. 41 in Nokomis

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
Veteran emissary Richardson hopeful for Griner, Whelan swap
Fatal crash in Nokomis
Fatal crash in Nokomis
The victim called police and said he was following the pickup truck and chased it down until it...
Man stabbed, killed after he stole a pickup truck, police say
A Wisconsin veteran received a Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII service.
105-year-old veteran awarded Congressional Gold Medal for service in WWII
President Joe Biden gaggles with reporters at Dover AFB, Delaware, on Monday as he makes his...
Biden to sign US approval for Sweden, Finland to join NATO