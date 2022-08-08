The Suncoast will have an active weather week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Several shifting weather patterns this week will bring variations in our rain chances and storm timing. Additionally, the tropics are starting to heat up as the National Hurricane Center has identified an area of interest in the far Atlantic.

Over the next few days, ample moisture and building sea breezes will trigger good chances for late-day thunderstorms with frequent lightning and periods of heavy rain. The storms will follow a pattern of building in inland areas in the 2-4 p.m. window of time. The storms will then drift to the west and grow larger as they slam into our west coast sea breeze. The storms will then drift into the Gulf and move away from the coast in the late evening.

By midweek, some dry air will move in and reduce our rain chances for Thursday and Friday. The same weather pattern will stay with us, but the reduction of moisture will reduce the rain chances of the west moving storms to 20%.

Over the weekend, the rain chances will go up, and the pattern of the storms changes. Our east wind will shift direction to the southwest. This wind, off the Gulf waters, will spike the humidity and rain will be likely. This pattern will favor morning and early afternoon storms near the coast. In the afternoon and evening the storms will be forced well inland by the prevailing southwest wind combining with the sea breeze.

