Advertise With Us
Suncoast Strong
Find Our Apps

‘She was the sweetest!’ ABC7′s Joey Panek remembers encounter with Olivia Newton-John

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Olivia Newton-John, the legendary Australian singer and actress, died Monday at the age of 73. A familiar face at ABC7

Suncoast View guest host, Joey Panek is a familiar face in the Suncoast. You’ll either recognize him from his theatre roles in the community or ABC7.

Ten years ago, prior to joining ABC7, Panek was working with a media production company when he got the chance to interview one of his favorite performers. Panek says he has always been a fan of Olivia Newton-John so he leaped at the chance to interview her with HuB Studios and his segment the Art Whisperer.

The segment was ten years ago, but Joey still remembers the legendary singer and actress as gracious and kind.

“I was so nervous. I actually forgot to mic her up,” Panek remembered. Newton-John laughed it off.

Joey also remembers her patience as he stumbled through a question.

“She looked at me like I was her own son,” said Panek.

Newton-John had suffered serious ailments in the last decade. including a battle with cancer.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID policy changes as students and staff return to Sarasota County schools.
Sarasota County School update COVID policy
Motorcyclist killed in crash.
Venice motorcyclist dies in crash on State Road 681
Donald Arendt
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
generic crash
Major crash in North Port leaves one dead

Latest News

Do you recognize this man?
Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect
Joey Panek interviews Olivia Newton-John
Joey Panek interviews Olivia Newton-John
This man is being sought by Sarasota police in connection with a burglary.
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
Sarasota County teachers are drawing inspiration from a remarkable artist.
One-handed violinist inspires Sarasota teachers to rethink art education