‘She was the sweetest!’ ABC7′s Joey Panek remembers encounter with Olivia Newton-John

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Olivia Newton-John, the legendary Australian singer and actress, died Monday at the age of 73.

Suncoast View guest host, Joey Panek is a familiar face in the Suncoast. You’ll either recognize him from his theatre roles in the community or ABC7.

Ten years ago, prior to joining ABC7, Panek was working with a media production company when he got the chance to interview one of his favorite performers. Panek says he has always been a fan of Olivia Newton-John so he leaped at the chance to interview her with HuB Studios and his segment the Art Whisperer.

The segment was ten years ago, but Joey still remembers the legendary singer and actress as gracious and kind.

“I was so nervous. I actually forgot to mic her up,” Panek remembered. Newton-John laughed it off.

Joey also remembers her patience as he stumbled through a question.

“She looked at me like I was her own son,” said Panek.

Newton-John had suffered serious ailments in the last decade. including a battle with cancer.

